Moscow Mules nails | il nuovo trend per le unghie che spopola su TikTok

Leggi tutta la notizia su amica

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) L’ultima tendenza beauty autunnale in fatto disi rifà a uno dei cocktail più amati: ilMule. Sue Instagram è un’esplosione di reel e tutorial che spiegano come realizzare ildi stagione. Una manicure che dà un tocco scintillante alle tonalità autunnali preferite: ispirate al classico bicchiere da cocktail color rame, lecromate sono facili da ricreare e aggiungono un tocco particolare. Unpartito dalla creator @noorphin che, su, aveva lanciato in sordina leMule: attraverso un video che, ad oggi, conta oltre un milione di views. Lemarroni, come nelle tonalità Espresso, sono amatissime in questo autunno anche dalle star come Hailey Bieber e Selena Gomez. La versioneMule è un modo divertente per conferire un twist a un look classico, senza esagerare in disegni e ornamenti.