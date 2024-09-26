Moscow Mules nails: il nuovo trend per le unghie che spopola su TikTok (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) L’ultima tendenza beauty autunnale in fatto di unghie si rifà a uno dei cocktail più amati: il Moscow Mule. Su TikTok e Instagram è un’esplosione di reel e tutorial che spiegano come realizzare il trend di stagione. Una manicure che dà un tocco scintillante alle tonalità autunnali preferite: ispirate al classico bicchiere da cocktail color rame, le unghie cromate sono facili da ricreare e aggiungono un tocco particolare. Un trend partito dalla creator @noorphin che, su TikTok, aveva lanciato in sordina le unghie Moscow Mule: attraverso un video che, ad oggi, conta oltre un milione di views. Le unghie marroni, come nelle tonalità Espresso, sono amatissime in questo autunno anche dalle star come Hailey Bieber e Selena Gomez. La versione Moscow Mule è un modo divertente per conferire un twist a un look classico, senza esagerare in disegni e ornamenti.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
- RFE/RL Reveals Spike In War Deaths From Russia's Ethnic Regions - moscow is paying 'special attention' to the Volga region ... have a backlog of about 4,000 names that they are trying to confirm. But he said the main trend now involves volunteers, who have recently ... bignewsnetwork
- Russia's president says BRICS output exceeds GDP of most industrialized countries - moscow, September 26 (RHC)-- Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the production of BRICS countries surpasses the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Group of 7, the bloc composed of the United ... radiohc.cu
- UK Condemns 2 Years of Russian Terror in Ukraine - As the independent moscow Mechanism reports have shown ... Media ownership in Australia is one of the most concentrated in the world (Learn more). Since the trend of consolidation is and has ... miragenews
Video Moscow MulesVideo Moscow Mules