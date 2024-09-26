E la sua mancanza si fa sentire Uno show alla Dries ma senza il suo tocco magico

Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonna

(Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) L’ufficio stile firma la collezione ss25 diVan Noten andata in scenaParis Fashion Week. La prima sfilatail suo fondatore, che ha assistito alloemozionato dal front row, continua ad esplorare l’heritage del brand e appare conforme al suo DNA. Leggi anche › Paris Fashion Week, i look più belli delle sfilate Primavera-Estate 2025 Da marzo non disegna più, ma il suo lascito è tangibile nella linea creata dai suoi allievi e collaboratori. Uno”, anche se manca qualcosa.Van Noten ss25, la collezionePFW I codici del designer belga sono tutti perlopiù presenti. A partire dalle stampe animalier: il prediletto effetto pitone in apertura, con un trench indossato a mo’ d’abito che dà il calcio d’inizio al défilé.