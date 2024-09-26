E la sua mancanza si fa sentire. Uno show "alla Dries", ma senza il suo tocco magico (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) L’ufficio stile firma la collezione ss25 di Dries Van Noten andata in scena alla Paris Fashion Week. La prima sfilata senza il suo fondatore, che ha assistito allo show emozionato dal front row, continua ad esplorare l’heritage del brand e appare conforme al suo DNA. Leggi anche › Paris Fashion Week, i look più belli delle sfilate Primavera-Estate 2025 Da marzo non disegna più, ma il suo lascito è tangibile nella linea creata dai suoi allievi e collaboratori. Uno show “alla Dries”, anche se manca qualcosa. Dries Van Noten ss25, la collezione alla PFW I codici del designer belga sono tutti perlopiù presenti. A partire dalle stampe animalier: il prediletto effetto pitone in apertura, con un trench indossato a mo’ d’abito che dà il calcio d’inizio al défilé.Leggi tutta la notizia su iodonnaNotizie su altre fonti
