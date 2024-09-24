Video Min-hyuk Yang in prestito al Tottenham ha segnato un gran gol nella K-League portando il suo bottino a 9 gol

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Min-, acquisto estivo del, è in una forma incredibileK-, avendofinora 9 gol. Il diciottenne, ingaggiato dal Gangwon FC e prestato al club per il resto della stagione, è andato nuovamente a segno contro i Pohang Steelers. È stato trovato sul secondo palo dal suo compagno di squadra, che ha fatto un cross perfetto per eguagliare la sua corsa e conclusione brillanti. Il gol ha portato ildell’ala per la stagione a 9 gol e 5 assist. Gli Spurs lo stimano molto e si dice che lo stiano tenendo d’occhio in vista del suo ritorno al club a gennaio. Si ipotizza che il club potrebbe decidere di integrarloprima squadraseconda metà della stagione.