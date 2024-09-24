(Video) Min-hyuk Yang, in prestito al Tottenham, ha segnato un gran gol nella K-League, portando il suo bottino a 9 gol (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Min-hyuk Yang, acquisto estivo del Tottenham, è in una forma incredibile nella K-League, avendo segnato finora 9 gol. Il diciottenne, ingaggiato dal Gangwon FC e prestato al club per il resto della stagione, è andato nuovamente a segno contro i Pohang Steelers. È stato trovato sul secondo palo dal suo compagno di squadra, che ha fatto un cross perfetto per eguagliare la sua corsa e conclusione brillanti. Il gol ha portato il bottino dell’ala per la stagione a 9 gol e 5 assist. Gli Spurs lo stimano molto e si dice che lo stiano tenendo d’occhio in vista del suo ritorno al club a gennaio. Si ipotizza che il club potrebbe decidere di integrarlo nella prima squadra nella seconda metà della stagione.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
