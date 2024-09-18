The Office: il trailer del remake australiano offre un primo sguardo alla versione femminile di David Brent (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) È stato diffuso il trailer del remake australiano di The Office, il cast è tutto al femminile. The Office è tornato! O meglio, una sua versione. Amazon Prime Video ha diffuso il primo trailer dell'adattamento australiano di The Office, l'intramontabile serie comica di Ricky Gervais e Stephen Merchant, e finalmente possiamo dare un'occhiata alle varianti australiane di Brent, Tim, Dawn, Gareth e molti altri. Mentre sono in trepidante attesa il seguito dell'adattamento statunitense di The Office, che è ancora in fase di sviluppo presso la NBC, i fan del franchise possono godersi questo remake australiano della commedia in stile mockumentary. The Office Australia sarà disponibile su Prime Video in 240 Paesi e territori in tutto il mondoLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- The Office Australia Trailer Introduces A New Cast Of Very Familiar Characters - Next month, Australia is getting the 13th version of The office. And if the first trailer is any indication, a lot of the old character archetypes are back with new performers in some very familiar ... gamespot
- While you wait for the next show from the team behind The Office, the latest remake of the mockumentary series gets its first trailer from down under - The first trailer for the latest iteration of The office is here, this time being an Australian version and it looks… not great. vg247
