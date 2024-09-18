Brit Awards 2025 | annunciate la data e la location della cerimonia

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Isi terranno a distanza di un mese dai prossimi Grammy previsti per il prossimo 2 febbraio a Los Angeles: sono statelae lanuova edizione Si terranno sabato 1 marzoi premi musicali conferiti dallaish Phonographic Industry presso l’O2 Arena di Londra per il quattordicesimo anno ed andrà in onda sui canali ITV1 e ITVX: sarà la seconda volta consecutiva che lasi terrà nel mese di marzo. Inoltre, per la terza volta is saranno consegnati il sabato. Lo show arriverà a distanza di un mese dai Grammy, previsti per il 2 febbraio alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles. La precedente edizione, presentata da Clara Amfo, Maya Jama e Roman Kemp ha visto Raye ottenere sei statuette (su sette nomination ottenute).