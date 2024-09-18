Brit Awards 2025: annunciate la data e la location della cerimonia (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) I Brit Awards 2025 si terranno a distanza di un mese dai prossimi Grammy previsti per il prossimo 2 febbraio a Los Angeles: sono state annunciate la data e la location della cerimonia Brit Awards 2025: location e data della nuova edizione Si terranno sabato 1 marzo 2025 i premi musicali conferiti dalla British Phonographic Industry presso l’O2 Arena di Londra per il quattordicesimo anno ed andrà in onda sui canali ITV1 e ITVX: sarà la seconda volta consecutiva che la cerimonia si terrà nel mese di marzo. Inoltre, per la terza volta i Brits saranno consegnati il sabato. Lo show arriverà a distanza di un mese dai Grammy, previsti per il 2 febbraio alla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles. La precedente edizione, presentata da Clara Amfo, Maya Jama e Roman Kemp ha visto Raye ottenere sei statuette (su sette nomination ottenute).Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- SIKA'S AUTOMOTIVE BUSINESS HAS BEEN SELECTED AS FINALIST FOR THE 2025 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS PACE AWARDS FOR INNOVATION - Follow our social media channels on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube. 24 billion in 2023. sika. For more information visit the website at www. For its 2025 edition, Sika Automotive's SikaSeal®-832 solution for a pumpable baffle in small cavities has been selected as a finalist. "Sika continues to be an innovative solutions provider to the automotive industry. liberoquotidiano
- Major West End hit musical Moulin Rouge is coming to Manchester for the first time for 8-week run - The smash hit musical of Baz Luhrmann's iconic film Moulin Rouge is to head to Manchester for the very first time. The production that has wowed audiences on Broadway in New York and on London's West ... manchestereveningnews.co.uk
- Going for baroque in 2025: Australian Brandenburg Orchestra celebrates its 35th anniversary - From Handel and Bach to new collaborations and commissions, the Brandenburg’s 2025 season promises to excite and delight. artshub.au
- Oscar 2025: la short list italiana per il Miglior Film Internazionale - titoli italiani che saranno in lizza per rappresentare il nostro Paese nella corsa per il Miglior film Internazionale per gli Oscar 2025. cinefilos
Video Brit AwardsVideo Brit Awards