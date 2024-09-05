Tommy Dreamer ha paragonato CM Punk a Sid Vicious:”Ha questa nuvola di controversia” (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il ritorno di CM Punk ai vertici della WWE è stata una sorta di favola. Recentemente, la star della TNA Tommy Dreamer ha paragonato “The Best in the World” al defunto Sid Vicious. Dreamer, leggenda della ECW, è nel mondo del wrestling da oltre 30 anni. Ha lavorato con molte delle star importanti e ha seguito da vicino le performance di Punk. Parlando a “Busted Open Radio”, Dreamer ha tracciato un parallelismo tra Punk e il defunto Sid Vicious. Ha osservato che entrambi avevano una sorta di “nuvola di controversia” che li accompagnava per tutta la carriera, anche se non erano simili in altri aspetti. Le somiglianze tra CM Punk e Sid Vicious “Devo confrontarlo, non per l’intensità o le abilità al microfono, ma all’epoca mi ricorda quello che CM Punk era.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
