Gotham Academy – A caccia di misteri tra i banchi di scuola

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Un nuovo anno scolastico è ormai alle porte. Tantissimi bambini e adolescenti sono pronti a tornare in classe e questo vale anche per la tenebrosaCity. Di fianco al famigerato Arkham Asylum sorge infatti la, l’ambientazione dell’omonima serie a fumetti uscita nel 2014 nell’ambito del rilancio New 52. Ideata da Becky Cloonan e Brenden Fletcher ai testi, con i disegni di Karl Kerschl, Mingjue Helen Chen e non solo, ha introdotto diversi nuovi personaggi nel mondo DC ed è proseguita per alcuni anni. Ora Panini Comics ci propone l’intera prima serie in un volume che raccoglie 18 numeri più l’annual. Venite con noi a conoscere gli studenti dellae iche serpeggiano tra i corridoi dell’istituto!– Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, ecc.