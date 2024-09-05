Gotham Academy – A caccia di misteri tra i banchi di scuola (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Un nuovo anno scolastico è ormai alle porte. Tantissimi bambini e adolescenti sono pronti a tornare in classe e questo vale anche per la tenebrosa Gotham City. Di fianco al famigerato Arkham Asylum sorge infatti la Gotham Academy, l’ambientazione dell’omonima serie a fumetti uscita nel 2014 nell’ambito del rilancio New 52. Ideata da Becky Cloonan e Brenden Fletcher ai testi, con i disegni di Karl Kerschl, Mingjue Helen Chen e non solo, ha introdotto diversi nuovi personaggi nel mondo DC ed è proseguita per alcuni anni. Ora Panini Comics ci propone l’intera prima serie in un volume che raccoglie 18 numeri più l’annual. Venite con noi a conoscere gli studenti della Gotham Academy e i misteri che serpeggiano tra i corridoi dell’istituto! Gotham Academy – Becky Cloonan, Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, ecc.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
