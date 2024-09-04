Yaber Launches New K3 Series Premier Home Theatre Projector at IFA Berlin 2024 (Di mercoledì 4 settembre 2024) All-In-One Flagship Home Theatre Projector Berlin, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Yaber, a leader in entertainment Projectors, proudly announces the launch of the K3 Series, including the K3 and K3 Pro (with subwoofer) models. This flagship Projector Series, an upgrade to the critically acclaimed Projector K2s, features two new proprietary technologies: Yaber's CoolSwiftTM cooling technology for stable, extended use and NovaGlowTM optical technology for enhanced brightness and image quality. The all-in-one K3 Series boasts Yaber's brightest displays yet, with dual 15W JBL stereo speakers and Dolby Audio for exceptional sound. Building on the success of the K2s, Yaber has refined its technology to elevate Home entertainment. "The K3 Series reflects our dedication towards refining audiovisual technology and capabilities," said Marshall Mao, General Manager of Yaber.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Yaber, a leader in entertainment Projectors, proudly announces the launch of the K3 Series, including the K3 and K3 Pro (with subwoofer) models. This flagship Projector Series, an upgrade to the critically acclaimed Projector K2s, features two new proprietary technologies: Yaber's CoolSwiftTM cooling technology for stable, extended use and NovaGlowTM optical technology for enhanced brightness and image quality. The all-in-one K3 Series boasts Yaber's brightest displays yet, with dual 15W JBL stereo speakers and Dolby Audio for exceptional sound. Building on the success of the K2s, Yaber has refined its technology to elevate Home entertainment. "The K3 Series reflects our dedication towards refining audiovisual technology and capabilities," said Marshall Mao, General Manager of Yaber.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Yaber Set to Unveil Premier Theater Series Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024 - html . Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence. Attendees will witness the official unveiling of Yaber's new flagship projector and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand. liberoquotidiano
- Yaber Launches New K3 Series Premier Home Theatre Projector at IFA Berlin 2024 - yaber, a leader in entertainment projectors, proudly announces the launch of the K3 series, including the K3 and K3 Pro (with subwoofer) models. This flagship projector series, an upgrade to the ... finance.yahoo
- Yaber unveils K3 Series home theatre projector at IFA 2024 - yaber launches its K3 series projectors at IFA 2024, featuring cutting-edge cooling, optical technology, and intelligent features. camerajabber
- This new budget projector will go up to 200 inches, and has Netflix, Disney Plus and more streamers built in - yaber has announced the successor to its very affordable K2 series projectors. The new K3 series has two models, the K3 and the K3 Pro, and both versions come with two significant upgrades: an ... techradar
Video Yaber LaunchesVideo Yaber Launches