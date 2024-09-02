Silkland Launches First 16K VESA-Certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable on Amazon (Di lunedì 2 settembre 2024) NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Silkland, a tech brand specializing in Cables and accessories, has released the First-ever 16K VESA-Certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable to support the future of visual display technology, now available on Amazon. With support for 16K resolution, users can expect an unparalleled level of detail and realism, making the Cable ideal for high-end computing, gaming, and professional applications. It is also backward compatible with 8K and 4K resolutions, ensuring a versatile and future-proof solution for all display needs. One of the standout features of this Cable is its bi-directional support, allowing it to connect USB C devices like laptops, phones, and tablets to DisplayPort monitors or connect DisplayPort devices like PC to USB C monitors. This flexibility makes it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Silkland, a tech brand specializing in Cables and accessories, has released the First-ever 16K VESA-Certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable to support the future of visual display technology, now available on Amazon. With support for 16K resolution, users can expect an unparalleled level of detail and realism, making the Cable ideal for high-end computing, gaming, and professional applications. It is also backward compatible with 8K and 4K resolutions, ensuring a versatile and future-proof solution for all display needs. One of the standout features of this Cable is its bi-directional support, allowing it to connect USB C devices like laptops, phones, and tablets to DisplayPort monitors or connect DisplayPort devices like PC to USB C monitors. This flexibility makes it a versatile tool for a wide range of applications.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Silkland Launches First 16K VESA-Certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable on Amazon - silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has released the first-ever 16K vesa-certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 cable to support the future of visual display technology, now ... adnkronos
- Vibenomics and Pathformance Team Up to Redefine In-Store Measurement - Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company and leading in-store digital advertising provider, today announced it is joining forces with Pathformance, a data-driven measurement solutions provider for brands and ... lelezard
- LG AI Research Taps Google Cloud to Develop EXAONE 3.0 and ChatEXAONE AI Agent - at 05:00 silkland Launches First 16K vesa-certified USB C to DisplayPort 2.1 Cable on Amazon silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has released the first-ever 16K ... lelezard
Video Silkland LaunchesVideo Silkland Launches