Toney Nketiah Broja – Le offerte dell’ultimo Deadline Day che potresti esserti perso

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) 2024-08-31 12:51:28 Non si sprecai e polemiche in questi minuti sui social a proposito di quest’ultima news: Dopo la scadenza delle 23:00 di venerdì, c’era ancora molto da fare sul mercato dei trasferimenti, poiché diversi club della Premier League hanno presentato proposte di accordi per estendere la loro finestra di mercato. Raheem Sterling è arrivato all’Arsenal in prestito dal Chelsea, mentre Jadon Sancho è pronto a trasferirsi dal Manchester United ai Blues. Victor Osimhen è rimasto al Napoli nonostante i suoi legami con Londra e i Red Devils hanno concluso l’affare per Manuel Ugarte. per scoprire altre grandichead Al-Ahli Nonostante i legami con l’Arsenal, il Tottenham, il Chelsea e il Manchester United, Ivanfinì per trasferirsi in Arabia Saudita.