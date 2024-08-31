Inter Hutter All Monaco fa già i conti | Punti? Ecco quanto serve

Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-news

(Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) L’affronterà ilin Champions League. Il tecnico dei monegaschi,, si fa già isul passaggio del turno. ATTESA – Il tecnico delAdolfsi esprime in conferenza stampa prima della partita contro il Lens sul sorteggio di Champions League. I monegaschi giocheranno contro l’: «Siamo contenti del sorteggio, abbiamo davanti grandi squadre e grandi avversarie. Non è solo una partita emozionante, abbiamo delle belle partite in casa e in trasferta. È davvero bello far parte del sorteggio. Questo nuovo format porta novità per tutti i club. Aspettiamo con ansia le prime partite di Champions League, ma domani abbiamo già una partita importante contro il Lens».