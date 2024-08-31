Inter, Hutter (All. Monaco) fa già i conti: «Punti? Ecco quanto serve» (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) L’Inter affronterà il Monaco in Champions League. Il tecnico dei monegaschi, Hutter, si fa già i conti sul passaggio del turno. ATTESA – Il tecnico del Monaco Adolf Hutter si esprime in conferenza stampa prima della partita contro il Lens sul sorteggio di Champions League. I monegaschi giocheranno contro l’Inter: «Siamo contenti del sorteggio, abbiamo davanti grandi squadre e grandi avversarie. Non è solo una partita emozionante, abbiamo delle belle partite in casa e in trasferta. È davvero bello far parte del sorteggio. Questo nuovo format porta novità per tutti i club. Aspettiamo con ansia le prime partite di Champions League, ma domani abbiamo già una partita importante contro il Lens».Leggi tutta la notizia su inter-newsNotizie su altre fonti
