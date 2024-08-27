Alphyn to Present Poster on Zabalafin Hydrogel Clinical Results at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2024 (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Alphyn Biologics, Inc., a Clinical-stage Dermatology company developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics®, announced today that data from its Phase 2a human Clinical trial of Zabalafin Hydrogel (AB-101a) in atopic dermatitis (AD) will be Presented at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2024 in Amsterdam, September 25-28, 2024. Zabalafin Hydrogel is being developed as the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch and directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares. It also directly treats infected AD skin and directly treats AD's inflammation.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Alphyn Receives Notice of Claims Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Zabalafin Hydrogel - Alphyn's Zabalafin Platform has multiple bioactive compounds and, therefore, multiple mechanisms of action to support a robust pipeline of dermatologic therapeutics that have potential safety, side effect, patient tolerability, efficacy, and regulatory marketing authorization advantages. Alphyn anticipates Phase 2b trials will begin in the U. S. com/media/1899346/4867066/Alphyn_Biologics__LLC__Logo_Hi_Res_Transparent_Bckgrd_Logov1.
