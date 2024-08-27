Alphyn to Present Poster on Zabalafin Hydrogel Clinical Results at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 27,/PRNewswire/Biologics, Inc., a-stagecompany developing first-in-class Multi-Target Therapeutics®, announced today that data from its Phase 2a humantrial of(AB-101a) in atopic dermatitis (AD) will beed at the upcomingofand(EADV)in Amsterdam, September 25-28,is being developed as the first therapeutic for AD to directly treat AD's itch and directly treat bacteria that are increasingly thought to cause AD's inflammation and flares. It also directly treats infected AD skin and directly treats AD's inflammation.