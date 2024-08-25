Superman: James Gunn condivide il primo sguardo ufficiale al Jimmy Olsen di Skyler Gisondo (Di domenica 25 agosto 2024) Superman: James Gunn condivide il primo sguardo ufficiale al Jimmy Olsen di Skyler Gisondo Oggi ricorrono 83 anni dal debutto di Jimmy Olsen nei fumetti DC Comics e lo sceneggiatore e regista di Superman James Gunn ha condiviso due nuovi scatti della versione di Skyler Gisondo del personaggio. Uno è stato pubblicato su X e l’altro su Instagram; l’attore indossa lo stesso costume che abbiamo visto nelle foto del set, suggerendo che sarà il suo look principale per tutta la durata del film. L’attore è sicuramente in forma ed è conosciuto soprattutto per i ruoli in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, Vacation, The Righteous Gemstones e Santa Clarita Diet. È da un po’ di tempo che non vediamo esplorata sullo schermo l’amicizia tra Clark Kent e Jimmy (nel DCEU, il fotografo è stato colpito alla testa prima di incontrare l’Uomo d’Acciaio).Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Superman: James Gunn Shares Skyler Gisondo Look for Jimmy Olsen Anniv - james Gunn always found the time to make sure to celebrate the "birthdays" of the comic book characters that made it possible for there to be film and series adaptations, video games, and more. For ... bleedingcool
