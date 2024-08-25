Superman | James Gunn condivide il primo sguardo ufficiale al Jimmy Olsen di Skyler Gisondo

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di domenica 25 agosto 2024)ilaldiOggi ricorrono 83 anni dal debutto dinei fumetti DC Comics e lo sceneggiatore e regista diha condiviso due nuovi scatti della versione didel personaggio. Uno è stato pubblicato su X e l’altro su Instagram; l’attore indossa lo stesso costume che abbiamo visto nelle foto del set, suggerendo che sarà il suo look principale per tutta la durata del film. L’attore è sicuramente in forma ed è conosciuto soprattutto per i ruoli in Licorice Pizza, Booksmart, Vacation, The Righteous Gemstones e Santa Clarita Diet. È da un po’ di tempo che non vediamo esplorata sullo schermo l’amicizia tra Clark Kent e(nel DCEU, il fotografo è stato colpito alla testa prima di incontrare l’Uomo d’Acciaio).