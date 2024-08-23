Kitten Heels: il trend “demure” di Zoë Kravitz sta conquistando New York (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Da quando i video virali di Jools Lebron su TikTok hanno catturato l’attenzione di tutti, è impossibile fare a meno di usare il termine “demure” ovunque. E la regina dello stile raffinato e senza tempo è Zoë Kravitz, come dimostra il suo recente outfit. Il trend “demure” colpisce anche Zoë Kravitz a New York: tutti pazzi per i Kitten Heels Zoë Kravitz è stata avvistata nel Lower East Side di New York durante l’after party di Blink Twice. Il suo look, composto da un blazer oversize, una gonna midi testurizzata e un top trasparente, esprimeva una sensualità sottile e sofisticata, incarnando perfettamente quell’eleganza riservata che è tanto di moda in questo periodo. Ma ciò che ha davvero catturato l’attenzione sono state le sue pratiche Kitten Heels.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Zoë Kravitz Wore a See-Through Top With the Shoes I’m Seeing All Over NYC - Look of the Day for August 22, 2024 features Zoë kravitz in a sheer top, oversized blazer, midi skirt, and pointed-toe kitten heels. Shop her look from brands like Vince Camuto and Calvin Klein. instyle
- Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum share sweet moment during Blink Twice photocall - Costars turned lovers, Zoë kravitz and Channing Tatum are busy promoting their new film Blink Twice. The couple who have kept their relationship relatively private since they were first romantically ... msn
- Inside Zoë Kravitz's (Shocking! Twisted! Brilliant!) Mind - But it had an adverse effect, she found: kravitz became numb to all the headlines. “I would look at my phone and see something horrible happened, scroll, and then see a kitten and feel the same about ... ca.yahoo
Video Kitten HeelsVideo Kitten Heels