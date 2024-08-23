Kitten Heels | il trend demure di Zoë Kravitz sta conquistando New York

Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

(Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Da quando i video virali di Jools Lebron su TikTok hanno catturato l’attenzione di tutti, è impossibile fare a meno di usare il termine “” ovunque. E la regina dello stile raffinato e senza tempo è Zoë, come dimostra il suo recente outfit. Il” colpisce anche Zoëa New: tutti pazzi per iZoëè stata avvistata nel Lower East Side di Newdurante l’after party di Blink Twice. Il suo look, composto da un blazer oversize, una gonna midi testurizzata e un top trasparente, esprimeva una sensualità sottile e sofisticata, incarnando perfettamente quell’eleganza riservata che è tanto di moda in questo periodo. Ma ciò che ha davvero catturato l’attenzione sono state le sue pratiche