Kinds of Kindness di Yorgos Lanthimos arriva in streaming su Disney+ (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Kinds of Kindness di Yorgos Lanthimos arriva in streaming su Disney+: dal regista di Povere Creature! una favola in tre atti con Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons e Willem Dafoe Kinds of Kindness, film Searchlight Pictures, arriverà in streaming su Disney+ (qui il sito internet ufficiale) il prossimo 30 agosto. Dall’acclamato regista candidato all’Oscar per Povere Creature!, Yorgos Lanthimos, questo lungometraggio Searchlight Pictures “profondamente esilarante” (David Fear, Rolling Stone) vanta un cast stellare, guidato da Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons e Willem Dafoe, ed è stata descritto come “incredibilmente divertente” (David Ehrlich, Indiewire) e “destinato a confondere e deliziare” (Peter Debruge, Variety).Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
