BULDAK CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL RETURN TO DENMARK WITH SPICY FERRY PARTY (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
BULDAK, the globally beloved SPICY noodle brand of Samyang Foods, SUCCESSFULly held an exciting FERRY event on August 8, 2024, to celebrate its triumphant RETURN to DENMARK. Following a ban imposed by the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFM) on June 11, three popular products—3X SPICY, 2X SPICY and Hot Chicken Stew were recalled. Since then, two of those products, 2X SPICY and Hot Chicken Stew, were subsequently reintroduced into the market after the ban was lifted on July 15. This allowed BULDAK to reclaim its spot in the hearts (and spice cabinets) of Danish consumers. The FERRY event was a celebration of resilience and community. The temporary ban captured global attention and BULDAK wanted to turn this challenge into an opportunity to thank loyal fans in DENMARK.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
