Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Cyble as Innovation Leader in Global Cyber Threat Intelligence Market (Di martedì 30 luglio 2024) ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Cyble has been named the Leader in The Frost Radar™ Cyber Threat Intelligence 2024 by renowned industry experts Frost &; Sullivan, marking a significant milestone in the Global Cybersecurity landscape. This recognition highlights Cyble's exceptional capabilities and strategic impact within the CTI industry to support clients with varying CTI requirements. The Frost Radar™ is a renowned benchmarking system designed to spur action among companies by analyzing their performance across various criteria. Cyble's inclusion in this esteemed quadrant underscores its innovative products, growth, and significant contributions to enhancing Cyber Threat Intelligence.
