Matthew Macfadyen si è sentito fuori luogo come Mr Darcy in Orgoglio e pregiudizio | Non sono abbastanza attraente

(Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024)si èMr.in: “Non” Prima di interpretare Tom Wambsgans nella serie HBO “Succession”,era forse più noto per la sua interpretazione di Mr.nell’adattamento di Joe Wright di “” del 2005 al fianco di Keira Knightley. E sebbene sia spesso in cima alle classifiche dei fan per l’interpretazione del cupo eroe romantico di Jane Austen,ha rivelato in una nuova intervista a “CBS Mornings” che “non gli è piaciuto molto” interpretare la parte. “Mi sento in colpa a dirlo”, ha detto. “Cistati momenti in cui midivertito, ma vorrei essermi divertito di più. “Vorrei essere stato meno preoccupato”.ha dichiarato che la sua ansia derivava dalla sensazione di non essere stato adatto al ruolo.