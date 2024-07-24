Matthew Macfadyen si è sentito fuori luogo come Mr. Darcy in Orgoglio e pregiudizio: “Non sono abbastanza attraente” (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) Matthew Macfadyen si è sentito fuori luogo come Mr. Darcy in Orgoglio e pregiudizio: “Non sono abbastanza attraente” Prima di interpretare Tom Wambsgans nella serie HBO “Succession”, Matthew Macfadyen era forse più noto per la sua interpretazione di Mr. Darcy nell’adattamento di Joe Wright di “Orgoglio e pregiudizio” del 2005 al fianco di Keira Knightley. E sebbene sia spesso in cima alle classifiche dei fan per l’interpretazione del cupo eroe romantico di Jane Austen, Macfadyen ha rivelato in una nuova intervista a “CBS Mornings” che “non gli è piaciuto molto” interpretare la parte. “Mi sento in colpa a dirlo”, ha detto Macfadyen. “Ci sono stati momenti in cui mi sono divertito, ma vorrei essermi divertito di più. “Vorrei essere stato meno preoccupato”. Macfadyen ha dichiarato che la sua ansia derivava dalla sensazione di non essere stato adatto al ruolo.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
