Orion Innovation Appoints Cyrus Lam as Chief Financial Officer (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Industry veteran brings over 30 years of Financial leadership experience to drive Orion's next phase of growth EDISON, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, Appoints Cyrus Lam as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Cyrus will spearhead Orion's global Financial organization and play a key role in shaping its fiscal strategies to drive sustained growth and expansion. Cyrus brings over three decades of Financial leadership experience to Orion, with a strong background in the technology and professional services sectors. Most recently, he served as the CFO of CDI LLC, a hybrid IT solutions provider. During his tenure at CDI, Cyrus played a crucial role in tripling the company's revenues and achieving a 400% growth in profits over four years.
