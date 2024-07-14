Fearless Southgate trasuda calma alla vigilia della resa dei conti finale

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

Gareth afferma di non avere più nulla da temere come allenatore dell'Inghilterra, poiché ha già vissuto tutto quello che il calcio gli ha riservato. ha sbagliato un rigore cruciale nella sconfitta ai rigori in semi contro la Germania a Wembley durante Euro 96. Ha anche visto l'Inghilterra cedere il vantaggio nella semi Coppa del Mondo 2018 e nella di Euro 2020, solo per perdere rispettivamente ai supplementari e ai rigori. Il tecnico dei Three Lions ha parlato ai media di tutto il mondo all'Olympiastadion di Berlino sfida di domenica sera contro la Spagna nella del campionato europeo.