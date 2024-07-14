“Fearless” Southgate trasuda calma alla vigilia della resa dei conti finale (Di domenica 14 luglio 2024) 2024-07-13 22:37:46 Riportiamo fedelmente quest’ultima notizia pubblicata pochi minuti fa sul web, sull’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: Gareth Southgate afferma di non avere più nulla da temere come allenatore dell’Inghilterra, poiché ha già vissuto tutto quello che il calcio gli ha riservato. Southgate ha sbagliato un rigore cruciale nella sconfitta ai rigori in semifinale contro la Germania a Wembley durante Euro 96. Ha anche visto l’Inghilterra cedere il vantaggio nella semifinale della Coppa del Mondo 2018 e nella finale di Euro 2020, solo per perdere rispettivamente ai supplementari e ai rigori. Il tecnico dei Three Lions ha parlato ai media di tutto il mondo all’Olympiastadion di Berlino alla vigilia della sfida di domenica sera contro la Spagna nella finale del campionato europeo.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Tonight comes the hour for England to repay the faith placed in them by Gareth and the nation - And in Gareth southgate, the nation has a thoughtful manager who exudes ... These Three Lions may be young and fearless. But they are trusted and behave like adults. Many of them have spoken ... thesun.co.uk
- Euro 2024: ‘Fearless’ Southgate exudes calm on eve of final showdown - southgate missed a crucial penalty in the semi-final shootout defeat against Germany at Wembley during Euro 96. He also saw England surrender leads in the 2018 World Cup semi-final and Euro 2020 Final ... 101greatgoals
- Southgate dares to dream as England eye end to long wait for Euros glory - England manager Gareth southgate said he does not believe that fate is guiding the Three Lions to Euro 2024 glory, but is dreaming of ending a 58-year wait to win a major tournament in Sunday's final ... news24
Video Fearless SouthgateVideo Fearless Southgate