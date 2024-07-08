Leveraging the Advantage of Railway Port: Hong Kong International Brand Shopping Center to Settle in Qingbaijiang, Chengdu (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Chengdu, China, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Notizie su altre fonti
On July 4th, Qingbaijiang District of Chengdu and Hong Kong's SOW Capital Limited signed a strategic cooperation agreement, as the two parties are set to join hands to build an International Brand Shopping Center with total investment of more than 3 billion yuan. It has been understood that said project is going to boast a park-style megaplex that offers an immersive and experiential Shopping mode, featuring flagship outlets for Brands in fashion, cosmetics, apparels, foods and more, mostly from nations and regions like Germany, France and Italy, including a line-up of top-tier luxury Brands such as Prada, Gucci and Ferragamo, as well as snacks from Southeast Asia, the rest of Europe and the Americas.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
