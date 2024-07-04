Il Newcastle nomina Paul Mitchell nuovo direttore sportivo (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) 2024-07-04 10:52:03 Il web non parla d’altro: Il Newcastle, squadra della Premier League, ha nominato Paul Mitchell come nuovo direttore sportivo. Le Magpies hanno rapidamente abbandonato Dan Ashworth, partito per il Manchester United all’inizio della settimana, e hanno ingaggiato l’ex giocatore del Monaco, del RB Lipsia e del Tottenham. Intervenendo sul sito web del club, Mitchell ha dichiarato: “È con immenso orgoglio che accetto la responsabilità di essere il nuovo direttore sportivo del Newcastle United. “Ho visto la recente crescita e l’ambizione del club. Questo, unito alla straordinaria base di fan, ha reso facile la decisione di unirsi a noi. “Non vedo l’ora di iniziare e di contribuire a far crescere ulteriormente l’organizzazione e a mantenerla competitiva a lungo termine in tutti gli ambiti del calcio d’élite”.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- Eddie Howe has seriously warned Newcastle’s board about selling ‘brilliant’ player this summer - Eddie Howe has now told newcastle United that it would be akin to ‘giving up’ if they sold one of their prized assets this summer. tbrfootball
- Blackburn send strong message with Academy announcements - Blackburn Rovers have announced their latest batch of first professional deals, with Junior Nsangou the only player to turn down a deal. It's been an important week for the next crop of Academy talent ... lancashiretelegraph.co.uk
- Newcastle United appoint former Monaco chief as Dan Ashworth’s replacement after long search - After months of talks, Man United and newcastle came to agreement on Ashworth last week as he began work on July 1st at Old Trafford and now just days later his replacement at St James’ Park has been ... hitc
Video Newcastle nominaVideo Newcastle nomina