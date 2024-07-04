Il Newcastle nomina Paul Mitchell nuovo direttore sportivo

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) 2024-07-04 10:52:03 Il web non parla d’altro: Il, squadra della Premier League, hatocome. Le Magpies hanno rapidamente abbandonato Dan Ashworth, partito per il Manchester United all’inizio della settimana, e hanno ingaggiato l’ex giocatore del Monaco, del RB Lipsia e del Tottenham. Intervenendo sul sito web del club,ha dichiarato: “È con immenso orgoglio che accetto la responsabilità di essere ildelUnited. “Ho visto la recente crescita e l’ambizione del club. Questo, unito alla straordinaria base di fan, ha reso facile la decisione di unirsi a noi. “Non vedo l’ora di iniziare e di contribuire a far crescere ulteriormente l’organizzazione e a mantenerla competitiva a lungo termine in tutti gli ambiti del calcio d’élite”.