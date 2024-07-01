Alex Pereira ha salvato UFC 303

Leggi tutta la notizia su ultimouomo

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Accettare con appena due settimane di preavviso il main event, sostituendo un fighter chiamato Conor McGregor, non è certo una passeggiata. Se c’è un fighter però che negli ultimi anni sta polarizzando l’attenzione di fan e addetti ai lavori – pur non parlando inglese e non lavorando particolarmente sulla costruzione del proprio “personaggio” – facendosi strada esclusivamente grazie al suo stile e alla sua potenza, ecco quel fighter è. UFC 303 si è svolta alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas e all’inizio avrebbe dovuto essere teatro di uno dei più grandi ritorni in gabbia di questi anni, quello appunto di Conor McGregor. A due settimane dal match, però, l’irlandese si è infortunato, rompendosi un dito del piede. Prima di questo, McGregor non aveva mai fatto saltare un match, entrando in gabbia (a suo dire) anche da infortunato.