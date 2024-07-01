Alex Pereira ha salvato UFC 303 (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Accettare con appena due settimane di preavviso il main event, sostituendo un fighter chiamato Conor McGregor, non è certo una passeggiata. Se c’è un fighter però che negli ultimi anni sta polarizzando l’attenzione di fan e addetti ai lavori – pur non parlando inglese e non lavorando particolarmente sulla costruzione del proprio “personaggio” – facendosi strada esclusivamente grazie al suo stile e alla sua potenza, ecco quel fighter è Alex Pereira. UFC 303 si è svolta alla T-Mobile Arena di Las Vegas e all’inizio avrebbe dovuto essere teatro di uno dei più grandi ritorni in gabbia di questi anni, quello appunto di Conor McGregor. A due settimane dal match, però, l’irlandese si è infortunato, rompendosi un dito del piede. Prima di questo, McGregor non aveva mai fatto saltare un match, entrando in gabbia (a suo dire) anche da infortunato.Leggi tutta la notizia su ultimouomoNotizie su altre fonti
Monster Energy's Alex Pereira Knocks Out Jiri Prochazka to Defend UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Title at UFC 303 - Old MMA Athlete from Brazil Maintains Championship Title in Rematch Against Czech fighter, Receives UFC's $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus for Fifth Time / Brazil's Diego Lopes Defeats Hawaiian ...
UFC Champion Alex Pereira and Tom Brady Have THIS Secret Connection
