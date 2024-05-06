Fonte : ilnapolista di lunedì 6 maggio 2024

Roy Keane torna all’attacco su Haaland | È un moccioso viziato

Roy Keane

Roy Keane torna all’attacco su Haaland: «È un moccioso viziato» (Di lunedì 6 maggio 2024) Neanche l’aver segnato quattro gol ha reso Haaland esente dalle critiche di Roy Keane, che di recente lo aveva già attaccato definendo il suo livello da “giocatore di quarta divisione”. Questa volta l’attaccante del City è “incriminato” per aver preso male la sostituzione nella partita contro il Wolverhampton. Nelle dichiarazioni riportate dal “Telegraph“, Roy Keane, ex giocatore dello United e oggi opinionista sportivo, ha commentato così la reazione di Haaland: «Ieri abbiamo visto Haaland non troppo contento della sostituzione, si è comportato come un moccioso viziato». «Ma siccome loro vincono la partita e lui segna dei goal, la cosa viene quasi dimenticata», ha continuato Keane. Di recente Guardiola ha difeso Haaland dalle ...
