Roy Keane torna all’attacco su Haaland | È un moccioso viziato

What Roy Keane's 'spoilt brat' attack on Man City's Erling Haaland reveals about ex-Man Utd star - What Roy keane's 'spoilt brat' attack on Man City's Erling haaland reveals about ex-Man Utd star - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...

Roy Keane's latest attack shows Erling Haaland is doing something right at Man City - Roy keane's latest attack shows Erling haaland is doing something right at Man City - Roy keane renewed his personal attack on Erling haaland this weekend after the Manchester City striker shut him down in blunt fashion.

Man United legend Roy Keane hits out at 'spoilt brat' Erling Haaland - Man United legend Roy keane hits out at 'spoilt brat' Erling haaland - Manchester City striker Erling haaland has been branded a "spoilt brat" by Roy keane as the former Manchester United star stepped up his war of words with the Norwegian.