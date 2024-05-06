Roy Keane torna all’attacco su Haaland | È un moccioso viziato

- Guardiola risponde a Roy Keane : «Haaland è eccezionale»
Pep Guardiola risponde alle critiche di Roy Keane contro Erling Haaland: «Con l’Arsenal non abbiamo creato, ma non per colpa sua» Dopo il pareggio del Manchester City di Guardiola contro l’Arsenal, Roy Keane ha attaccato duramente Erling Haaland ...
- Manchester City - Guardiola difende Haaland dopo le critiche di Roy Keane
In Inghilterra hanno fatto discutere i commenti di Roy Keane, che ha definito il livello di Erving Haaland contro l’Arsenal “così scarso che sembrava quasi un giocatore di League Two”. Ieri è arrivata anche la rispsota di Pep Guardiola, che come ...
- Roy Keane : «Il livello di Haaland è pessimo. Sembra un giocatore di quarta divisione»
Dopo la prestazione non brillante contro l’Arsenal, Haaland ha ricevuto dure critiche a Sky Sports. «Il livello di Haaland è pessimo» Particolarmente impietoso il commento dell’ex calciatore Roy Keane: «Il livello del suo gioco in generale è ...
