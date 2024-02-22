Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni | puntata in streaming del 22 febbraio Mediaset Infinity

Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni, puntata in streaming del 22 febbraio Mediaset Infinity (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Dreams and Realities – La Forza dei Sogni oggi – giovedì 22 febbraio – su Mediaset Infinity.  Nella puntata odierna Mehves rivela a Gunes di aver avuto una relazione con Alaz, facendo così vacillare la fiducia della ragazza nell’uomo. Gunes gli dà una seconda possibilità. Il video del diciannovesimo episodio.
