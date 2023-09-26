Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Recently, the event "Jiangxi Day" was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. This event was held by Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism with "a moment to share" and "Jiangxi unique scenery" as the theme. Activities with Jiangxi characteristics such as a photo exhibition, an exhibition of porcelain products made in Jingdezhen City, traditional Gan opera and Chinese tea ceremony offered rich experiences of cultural exchange to representatives and Locals. Accompanied by the performance of classical Jiangxi folk songs, traditional Gan opera and Bulgarian songs, the event "Jiangxi Day" kicked off in Bulgaria. A ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
