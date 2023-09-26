(Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/Recently, the event "Day" was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of. This event was held byProvincial Department of Culture and Tourism with "a moment to share" and "unique scenery" as the theme.withcharacteristics such as a photo exhibition, an exhibition of porcelain products made in Jingdezhen City, traditional Gan opera and Chinese tea ceremony offered rich experiences of cultural exchange to representatives and. Accompanied by the performance of classicalfolk songs, traditional Gan opera andn songs, the event "Day" kicked off in. A ...

... for example, participants can earn "low - carbon points" to win prizes throughlike ... "I believe it will be a successful andAsian Games that will promote unity and friendship in ...The company will also hold special - theme flightto bring travelersinteractive experiences in flight , in order to convey the sports spirits of tenacity, hard work and the ...

Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend PR Newswire

Derry City & Strabane - Tourism group joins Deputy Mayor for Alley ... Derry City & Strabane

NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the event 'Jiangxi Day' was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. This event was held by Jiangxi Provincial Departm ...