MARCELL JACOBS ha scelto coach RANA REIDER e gli UsaDJI presenta Mini 4 ProWatch the Phantom Liberty Launch TrailerEcco i finalisti del GDA e GdRdAGiornata Mondiale della Salute mentaleCMON TORNA A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada nuovo trailerYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in Italia La trama di SAND LAND in un nuovo trailerTwitch - tutte le novità in arrivo per gli streamerUltime Blog

Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend

Wonderful Activities

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend (Di martedì 26 settembre 2023) - NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Recently, the event "Jiangxi Day" was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. This event was held by Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism with "a moment to share" and "Jiangxi unique scenery" as the theme. Activities with Jiangxi characteristics such as a photo exhibition, an exhibition of porcelain products made in Jingdezhen City, traditional Gan opera and Chinese tea ceremony offered rich experiences of cultural exchange to representatives and Locals. Accompanied by the performance of classical Jiangxi folk songs, traditional Gan opera and Bulgarian songs, the event "Jiangxi Day" kicked off in Bulgaria. A ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

CGTN: 'Heart to Heart': How can Hangzhou Asiad boost unity, friendship across Asia

... for example, participants can earn "low - carbon points" to win prizes through activities like ... "I believe it will be a successful and wonderful Asian Games that will promote unity and friendship in ...

Xiamen Airlines: Title Sponsor of 2023 Diamond League Xiamen Meeting

The company will also hold special - theme flight activities to bring travelers wonderful interactive experiences in flight , in order to convey the sports spirits of tenacity, hard work and the ...

Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend  PR Newswire

Derry City & Strabane - Tourism group joins Deputy Mayor for Alley ...  Derry City & Strabane

Wonderful Activities on Bulgaria Jiangxi Day Attracted Locals to Attend

NANCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the event 'Jiangxi Day' was held at the China Cultural Center in Sofia, capital of Bulgaria. This event was held by Jiangxi Provincial Departm ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wonderful Activities
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Wonderful Activities Wonderful Activities Bulgaria Jiangxi Attracted