Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at APWCA's Wound Week™ 2023 Illustrates the Significant and New Clinical Utility of the MolecuLight Point-of-Care Imaging Platform (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - 6 Clinical Posters and a Presentation Including New Results of a 1,447 Patient Study Highlights the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Applications TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of Wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the presentation of 6 Clinical Posters, a Presentation, and a Hands-On Workshop at the American Professional Wound Care Association's (APWCA) Wound Week™, held from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in Point-of-Care fluorescence Imaging for real-time detection of Wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the presentation of 6 Clinical Posters, a Presentation, and a Hands-On Workshop at the American Professional Wound Care Association's (APWCA) Wound Week™, held from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Align Technology Connects With Over 1,000 Doctors and Practice Staff at the 2023 Invisalign GP Summit Where Leaders in Digital Orthodontics ...Company Features Latest Innovations Across the Align Digital Platform™ Designed to Provide a Seamless ... today shared highlights from the 2023 Invisalign GP Summit, the Company's premier clinical ...
Crown Aesthetics Announces Launch Expansion of BIOJUVE Living Skin Biome Care into the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany"We're thrilled to be able to introduce our latest innovation, BIOJUVE, to UKI and German markets," ... Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207187/Crown_Laboratories_BIOJUVE_Clinical_Data.jpg Logo ...
Qualità medica e governo delle strutture sanitarie: l’alleanza ... Recenti Progressi in Medicina
Michele Leone, storia del 'Barone' italo-americano – La Voce di New ... La Voce di New York
Tasso Receives CE Mark Certification for Tasso+™, Latest Generation Whole Blood Collection Lancet DeviceDesignation expands the availability of Tasso’s patient-centric blood collection solution for decentralized clinical trials, home diagnostic testing, wellness and anti-doping uses to the European Unio ...
CareDx Advances Global Transplant Patient Care at ESOT Congress 2023CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients ...
Latest ClinicalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Latest Clinical