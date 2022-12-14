Bad energy habits are sweeping the world

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Survey reveals that nearly 9 in 10 people admitted to ignoring best practices forefficiency in the home ?STANBUL, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/A new survey of 6,000 homeowners and renters from across the globe has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 (89%) respondents globally ignore what's best when it comes toefficiency in the home, despite 80% of those surveyed knowing how to use their household appliances in anefficient way. The survey, commissioned by leading home appliance brand Beko, looks at global consumer attitudes and behaviours concerningefficiency and is part of its latest campaign to shed light on how kitchen appliances are used efficiently in the home.1 While these results paint a contradictory picture of household efficiency, findings have shown that globally, almost 9 in 10 ...