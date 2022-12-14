Proscenic - proposte smart dal prezzo vantaggiosoDragonflight - la Stagione 1 è disponibilePanda Security - sicurezza di Smartphone e PC in vacanzaSamsung TV Plus con 12 nuovi canali disponibiliIlary Blasi a Michelle Hunziker : Una vendetta per TottiDiletta Leotta super sexy : Xmas partBeat Saber lancia il primo mixtape rock in assolutoThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition è ora disponibile su ...Un Natale sotto il segno di BethesdaThe Witcher 3 Complete Edition Recensione tecnicaUltime Blog

Bad energy habits are sweeping the world

Bad energy habits are sweeping the world (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) Survey reveals that nearly 9 in 10 people admitted to ignoring best practices for energy efficiency in the home ?STANBUL, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

A new survey of 6,000 homeowners and renters from across the globe has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 (89%) respondents globally ignore what's best when it comes to energy efficiency in the home, despite 80% of those surveyed knowing how to use their household appliances in an energy efficient way.  The survey, commissioned by leading home appliance brand Beko, looks at global consumer attitudes and behaviours concerning energy efficiency and is part of its latest campaign to shed light on how kitchen appliances are used efficiently in the home.1 While these results paint a contradictory picture of household efficiency, findings have shown that globally, almost 9 in 10 ...
EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

The major advance in fusion research announced in Washington was decades in coming, with scientists able to engineer a reaction that produced more power than was used to ignite it.
