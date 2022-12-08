Spara alle stelle in Call of Duty: Mobile - Stagione 11: Ultimate ...Vactidy Blitz V8 RecensioneCiclista travolto da un “Folle”, il video scioccante!BLOOD BOWL 3: AL VIA I PREORDINIYLands si aggiorna con l'update 1.11GTA Online: miglioramenti in arrivoTOWER OF FANTASY - MIRAFLEUR MOONSHADE in arrivo a DicembreGTFO cresce con ALT://Rundown 2.0 InfectionVALORANT - Patch 5.12 e Beta di Partita RapidaNUOVI COLORI DEL CONTROLLER REVOLUTION X PROUltime Blog

NJPW | Sasha Banks potrebbe apparire a Wrestle Kingdom 17

NJPW Sasha
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
NJPW: Sasha Banks potrebbe apparire a Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Sarà in Giappone il futuro della ex superstar WWE? Mercedes Varnado (ex Sasha Banks in WWE) dovrebbe apparire a Wrestle Kingdom 17 della New Japan Pro Wrestling il mese prossimo. Non é stato detto però se apparirà davanti al pubblico dal vivo, attualmente si sa solo che é stata introdotta nell’evento dalla NJPW. A Ottobre Varnado ha preso in giro l’idea di lottare contro l’ex superstar WWE Kairi a stardom, compagnia gestita sempre dalla NJPW. Nell’ultimo periodo é stato effettuato anche un evento crossover tra le due federazioni. Sasha Banks non lotta pubblicamente su un ring dal mese mese di maggio ma si é allenata con costanza in varie località degli Stati Uniti e del Messico. Ancora é elencata nel rooster della WWE ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Sasha Banks sarà a Wrestle Kingdom 17  The Shield Of Wrestling

Sasha Banks Will Reportedly Attend Major NJPW Event

A new report claims that Sasha Banks will be making an appearance in January at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17. What will she be doing there

Sasha Banks' next wrestling appearance could be for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom

PWInsider reports that New Japan Pro-Wrestling is bringing Banks in for Wrestle Kingdom 17, its biggest show of the year, in early January. Mercedes Varnado aka WWE’s Sasha Banks is expected to be at ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NJPW Sasha
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : NJPW Sasha NJPW Sasha Banks potrebbe apparire