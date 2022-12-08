NJPW: Sasha Banks potrebbe apparire a Wrestle Kingdom 17 (Di giovedì 8 dicembre 2022) Sarà in Giappone il futuro della ex superstar WWE? Mercedes Varnado (ex Sasha Banks in WWE) dovrebbe apparire a Wrestle Kingdom 17 della New Japan Pro Wrestling il mese prossimo. Non é stato detto però se apparirà davanti al pubblico dal vivo, attualmente si sa solo che é stata introdotta nell’evento dalla NJPW. A Ottobre Varnado ha preso in giro l’idea di lottare contro l’ex superstar WWE Kairi a stardom, compagnia gestita sempre dalla NJPW. Nell’ultimo periodo é stato effettuato anche un evento crossover tra le due federazioni. Sasha Banks non lotta pubblicamente su un ring dal mese mese di maggio ma si é allenata con costanza in varie località degli Stati Uniti e del Messico. Ancora é elencata nel rooster della WWE ...Leggi su zonawrestling
