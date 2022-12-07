La Market Express apre un nuovo Carrefour in Città Alta

Leggi su bergamonews

(Di mercoledì 7 dicembre 2022) Bergamo. La, azienda bergamasca guidata dai due giovani imprenditori Daniele Formenti e Stefano Colleoni, ha aperto unpunto venditanel cuore di. Dopo il supermercato di Borgo Santa Caterina, quello di via Tasso e il recentissimo punto vendita di via Masone, laè stata scelta daper gestire il negozio che ospitava lo storico panificio Tresoldi, sulla via Colleoni, proprio davanti all’incrocio con via Salvecchio. Il prossimo 10 dicembre ilaprirà le sue porte al pubblico. Alle 11 l’inaugurazione con i tagli del nastro e della torta alla presenza di Roberto Nittolo, capoareadella Lombardia e ...