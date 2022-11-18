LAURENT GARDINIER, NEW PRESIDENT OF RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX, ELECTED ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022, IN VENICE, AT THE 52ND ANNUAL CONGRESS OF THE ASSOCIATION (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) It's official: LAURENT GARDINIER has been named successor to current PRESIDENT Philippe Gombert. He will take over the role on January 1, 2023 following a six-week handover. The new PRESIDENT: reaffirming our commitments PARIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/
