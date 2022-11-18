COMBATTERE LA TIRANNIA CON CLASH: ARTIFACTS OF CHAOSACTIVISION Heroes of Warzone 2.0 alla Milan Games WeekAmazon svela la magia di donare un gioco a bambini e ragazziAmazon ti aspetta alla Black Friday Gallery di MilanoGli sviluppatori di Dead Space discutono dell'aggiornamento USG ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 TURBO è in Offerta Speciale per il Black Friday 2022POKÉMON SCARLATTO E POKÉMON VIOLETTO SONO ORA DISPONIBILI Black Friday: ecco gli sconti di HisenseBlack Friday Week 2022: sconti fino a 600 euro sui notebook MSIBlack Friday 2022 con sconti LogitechUltime Blog

LAURENT GARDINIER | NEW PRESIDENT OF RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX | ELECTED ON NOVEMBER 14 | 2022 | IN VENICE | AT THE 52ND ANNUAL CONGRESS OF THE ASSOCIATION

LAURENT GARDINIER
LAURENT GARDINIER, NEW PRESIDENT OF RELAIS & CHÂTEAUX, ELECTED ON NOVEMBER 14, 2022, IN VENICE, AT THE 52ND ANNUAL CONGRESS OF THE ASSOCIATION (Di venerdì 18 novembre 2022) It's official: LAURENT GARDINIER has been named successor to current PRESIDENT Philippe Gombert. He will take over the role on January 1, 2023 following a six-week handover. The new PRESIDENT: reaffirming our commitments PARIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/

LAURENT GARDINIER, a co-owner, along with his brothers, of RELAIS &; CHÂTEAUX Domaine Les Crayères in Champagne, and of Parisian restaurant Le Taillevent, currently represents the ASSOCIATION as National Delegate for France and has served as a member of the board of directors for 17 years. As PRESIDENT, as well as honoring the commitments of his predecessor, he will be dedicated to serving our member properties and enhancing the ...
