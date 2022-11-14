TauRx Announces Additional Investment of USD119 million following announcement of Phase 3 LUCIDITY Topline Results (Di lunedì 14 novembre 2022) ABERDEEN, Scotland and SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in tau-based research in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with clinical disease severity and brain atrophy. It is a hallmark of the disease recognised as an important potential target for treating AD. HMTM is an oral tau aggregation inhibitor, targeting this underlying pathology. Glenn Corr, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer said: "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as evidenced by their exercise of warrants. This represents a firm commitment to our mission – 'To discover, develop, and commercialiseinnovative products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein aggregation'. Beyond funding regulatory submissions in the UK, US and Canada, this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a global leader in tau-based research in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Pathological aggregation of Tau correlates with clinical disease severity and brain atrophy. It is a hallmark of the disease recognised as an important potential target for treating AD. HMTM is an oral tau aggregation inhibitor, targeting this underlying pathology. Glenn Corr, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer said: "We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as evidenced by their exercise of warrants. This represents a firm commitment to our mission – 'To discover, develop, and commercialiseinnovative products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein aggregation'. Beyond funding regulatory submissions in the UK, US and Canada, this ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Lytix Biopharma announces expansion of the ATLAS-IT-05 study to EuropeLytix Biopharma ("Lytix") (Euronext Growth Oslo: LYTIX), a Norwegian immuno-oncology company, today announces site activation for the ATLAS-IT-05 study in three European countries. ATLAS-IT-05 is a ...
Midatech Pharma PLC - First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Study of MTX-110Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L; Nasdaq:MTP), an R&D biotechnology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, is pleased to announce the enrolment of the first ...
TauRx AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TauRx Announces