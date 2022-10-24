Blast from the past – L’auto ad acqua che fa 5.000 km con 5 litri (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) Questo articolo si intitola Blast from the past perché la prima volta che parlammo di auto ad acqua era il lontano 2014, la pandemia ancora non sapevamo cosa fosse, e BUTAC stava muovendo i suoi primi passi. Nel 2014 mi segnalavate un video dove il simpatico signor Enrico, insieme a quello che credo fosse un nipotino, ci raccontava della sua invenzione, Hydromoving. Nel video il signor Enrico spiegava chiaramente che la sua invenzione non consisteva in un’auto “ad acqua”, bensì in un sistema nato per studiare un possibile risparmio di carburante; difatti, come raccontava lui stesso nel 2014: Le vetture in Test sono…. IBRIDE…. Benzina , Gasolio, Metano, GPL , Etanolo + Ossidrogeno. La quantità del carburante originale , variabile dal 30 % al 70 % viene sostituita con la medesima quantità di Ossidrogeno ...Leggi su butac
Comcast Increasing Internet Speeds and Launches New 2 Gig Speed Tier Across the NortheastXfinity Internet Speed Increases: Performance Starter from 50/10 to 75/10 Mbps Doubling speeds for Performance from 100/10 to 200/10 Mbps Performance Pro from 300/10 to 400/10 Mbps Blast from 600/20 ...
3rd Edition of Autoflower World CupLast year's event was a blast. The AWC made sure that growers and breeders felt at home and ... With participants from all around the globe, the judges had the hardest time selecting the best of the ... Blast from the past - L'auto ad acqua che fa 5.000 km con 5 litri | Butac - Bufale Un Tanto Al Chilo Butac
Coimbatore car explosion: CCTV footage shows 5 people carrying gunny bag from victim's houseThe Tamil Nadu police, on Monday, intensified its investigation into the car explosion incident in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, even as CCTV footage showed a group of men carrying a gunny bag from the ...
Doctor Who: What happened in the special episodeJodie Whittaker's time as Doctor was up in a special episode, as she regenerated into the 14th Doctor, but there was a bit of a twist!
Blast fromSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blast from