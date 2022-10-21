Custom Line a Fort Lauderdale, premiere per un superyacht della flotta (Di venerdì 21 ottobre 2022) Seguendo l’onda del successo riscosso a Monaco e Cannes, Custom Line si presenta alla 63ma edizione del Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show con un vero gioiello della gamma. Stiamo parlando di Custom Line 106?, che sarà esposta come premiere per il mercato americano dal 26 al 30 ottobre. Custom Line 106? a Fort Lauderdale debutta in America Custom Line 106?, di cui abbiamo parlato in maniera più approfondita qui, è uno yacht della Linea planante, con grandi spazi caratterizzati da raffinatezza e design essenziale, volti a garantire massimo comFort per le persone a bordo. Tra gli elementi ...Leggi su nonsolonautica
TIMEX, AMERICA'S TOUGHEST WATCHMAKER COMES OUT SWINGING AS THE FIRST - EVER OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER AND WATCH PARTNER OF UFCCustom analog - digital functionality features include a world time (48 cities), 5 alarms, calendar,... This watch reps our authenticity with pride, from the line - embossed UFC logo on the gold - tone ...
Canton Fair Explores New Green Business Opportunities to Achieve Carbon Emission Reduction and NeutralityFujian Sijia's production line adopts intelligent production processes that are fully automated. ... such as blanket grain, bamboo grain, hexagonal or custom designed. All products have obtained ... Il Custom Line 106' | Vento e Vele La Gazzetta dello Sport
Pop Brixton kicks off Autumn with three new food vendors and World Cup watch partiesPop Brixton kicks off Autumn with three new food vendors and World Cup watch parties, South London’s favourite independent community-driven venue will show all matches on big screens under its new wea ...
Custom Line 106’ debutta al Fort Lauderdale Boat ShowSull'onda dei successi ottenuti a Monaco e Cannes, Custom Line approda al 63esimo Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) ...
Custom LineSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Custom Line