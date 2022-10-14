Clark Connors: “Il mio desiderio è essere il Brock Lesnar della Junior Division” (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) “C’è un’altro Brock Lesnar in città!” come amerebbero dire gli americani. O perlomeno, è questo il desiderio di un wrestler della NJPW, tale Clark Connors. “L’aspirante” Next Big Thing attualmente è impegnato nella federazione Giapponese, e lotta nella Divisione “Junior” che vorrebbe monopolizzare come Lesnar fa in WWE. In una lunga intervista concessa a Ringsiders Wrestling, Clark si esprime su diverse tematiche, tra cui proprio il suo desiderio di diventare il Brock Lesnar del Sol Levante. Sulla NJPW nel Regno Unito “Per alcune ragioni credo che ci sia una connessione tra il Wrestling Giapponese e quello Britannico” ha affermato Connors, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW Star Wants To Be 'The Brock Lesnar Of The Juniors Division'NJPW star Clark Connors wants to be just like former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Connors is currently out of action due to an injury.
Clark Connors: NJPW World TV Title Was Made For MeClark Connors has his eyes on the newest NJPW championship. At NJPW Declaration of Power, New Japan Pro-Wrestling introduced the NJPW World TV Championship. Matches for the new belt will include a ...
