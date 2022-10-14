Clark Connors | “Il mio desiderio è essere il Brock Lesnar della Junior Division”

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) “C’è un’altroin città!” come amerebbero dire gli americani. O perlomeno, è questo ildi un wrestlerNJPW, tale. “L’aspirante” Next Big Thing attualmente è impegnato nella federazione Giapponese, e lotta nellae “” che vorrebbe monopolizzare comefa in WWE. In una lunga intervista concessa a Ringsiders Wrestling,si esprime su diverse tematiche, tra cui proprio il suodi diventare ildel Sol Levante. Sulla NJPW nel Regno Unito “Per alcune ragioni credo che ci sia una connessione tra il Wrestling Giapponese e quello Britannico” ha affermato, ...