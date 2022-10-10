Save the Children | in Afghanistan una bambina su 4 depressa

In Afghanistan una bambina su 4 mostra segni di depressione o ansia e 2/3 dei bambini hanno dichiarato di sentirsi più preoccupati, più tristi e più arrabbiati che in precedenza.Children, in occasione della Giornata mondiale della Salute Mentale chiede alla comunità internazionale di fornire gli aiuti umanitari fondamentali per aiutare le famiglie a sopravvivere alla ...Nel nostro "Day" , la rubrica video dedicata alle principali Giornate celebrative, parliamo di salute mentale con la Fondazione Lighea Onlus di Milano, nata nel 1985 per assistere e ...The former health secretary spoke about how his family 'just didn't see it coming' when his eldest sibling, Tariq, took his own life in 2018.A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high gas ...