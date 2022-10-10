Stagione ladder 2 di Diablo II: Resurrected è disponibileCelly - nuova collezione dedicata al mondo gamingNuovo Trailer per il lancio di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIncidente Aereo Virginia : morti istruttrice 23enne e due allievi ...Perché i dentisti in Croazia costano meno e come puoi risparmiare ...Risparmio energetico in casa: ecco come fareStasera il RECORD DEL MONDO di Filippo Ganna in DIRETTA TV E STREAMINGECOVACS DEEBOT T10 PLUS : Codice Sconto di 200 Euro per Prime Day ...ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI : Imperdibile Sconto fino a 400 EuroNo Man's Sky atterra oggi su Nintendo SwitchUltime Blog

Save the Children | in Afghanistan una bambina su 4 depressa

Save the Children, in Afghanistan una bambina su 4 depressa (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) In Afghanistan una bambina su 4 mostra segni di depressione o ansia e 2/3 dei bambini hanno dichiarato di sentirsi più preoccupati, più tristi e più arrabbiati che in precedenza. Save The Children, in ...
In Afghanistan una bambina su 4 mostra segni di depressione o ansia e 2/3 dei bambini hanno dichiarato di sentirsi più preoccupati, più tristi e più arrabbiati che in precedenza. Save The Children, in occasione della Giornata mondiale della Salute Mentale chiede alla comunità internazionale di fornire gli aiuti umanitari fondamentali per aiutare le famiglie a sopravvivere alla ...

Giornata Mondiale della Salute mentale: aumenta la consapevolezza del problema

Nel nostro "Save the Day" , la rubrica video dedicata alle principali Giornate celebrative, parliamo di salute mentale con la Fondazione Lighea Onlus di Milano, nata nel 1985 per assistere e ...
