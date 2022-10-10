Save the Children, in Afghanistan una bambina su 4 depressa (Di lunedì 10 ottobre 2022) In Afghanistan una bambina su 4 mostra segni di depressione o ansia e 2/3 dei bambini hanno dichiarato di sentirsi più preoccupati, più tristi e più arrabbiati che in precedenza. Save The Children, in ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Save the Children, in Afghanistan una bambina su 4 depressaIn Afghanistan una bambina su 4 mostra segni di depressione o ansia e 2/3 dei bambini hanno dichiarato di sentirsi più preoccupati, più tristi e più arrabbiati che in precedenza. Save The Children, in occasione della Giornata mondiale della Salute Mentale chiede alla comunità internazionale di fornire gli aiuti umanitari fondamentali per aiutare le famiglie a sopravvivere alla ...
Giornata Mondiale della Salute mentale: aumenta la consapevolezza del problemaNel nostro "Save the Day" , la rubrica video dedicata alle principali Giornate celebrative, parliamo di salute mentale con la Fondazione Lighea Onlus di Milano, nata nel 1985 per assistere e ...
