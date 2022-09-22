Shanghai's Lujiazui signs over 30 global services providers (Di giovedì 22 settembre 2022) Shanghai, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
More than 30 global professional services institutions signed contracts Tuesday to set up branches in Lujiazui, a finance zone in Shanghai, the Lujiazui Administration Bureau of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone announced Tuesday. On Tuesday, about 200 representatives from the world's top accounting firms, law firms, consulting firms, and other high-end professional services providers attended a meeting on promoting Lujiazui into a global hub of investment information and services. At the summit, professional services institutions such as DLA Piper, Mazars, and CBRE also signed strategic cooperation agreements with the
Italdesign rafforza il rapporto con le case auto cinesi - FormulaPassion.itLo testimonia l'inizio dell'attività di Italdesign China, la nuova società situata presso la Aurora Plaza Tower a Shanghai, nel distretto finanziario di Pudong, Lujiazui. La gestione di questa nuova ...
Italdesign: si espande in Cina con inizio attivita' nuova societa' a ShanghaiItaldesign si espande in Cina con l'inizio delle attivita' della nuova societa' Italdesign China, con sede a Shanghai presso l'Aurora Plaza, nel distretto finanziario/commerciale di Pudong, Lujiazui. Li Yang, che oggi ricopre il ruolo di Italdesign Head of China Business Development, e' stato nominato ... Italdesign punta su Cina, nuova società a Shanghai - Industria Agenzia ANSA
