Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter Campaign Starts | High Speed 3D Printer Up to 300mm s

Geeetech THUNDER
Geeetech THUNDER Kickstarter Campaign Starts, High Speed 3D Printer Up to 300mm/s (Di venerdì 16 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

From September 15th, Geeetech's new 3D Printer THUNDER with up to 300mm/s printing Speed is ready for pre-order on Kickstarter. Super early birds will get a bottom price.  High Speed 3D Printing Up to 300mm/s Most traditional FDM 3D Printers limit the printing Speed to 100mm/s, but Geeetech THUNDER allows users to print at the Speed of 50-300mm/s with acceleration of 5000mm/s² for X-axis and 4000mm/s² for Y-axis. It saves 30%-70% printing time according to the model complexity. It pre-set 4 modes: Slow mode/Normal mode/Fast mode/Crazy mode. THUNDER also enables a User ...
