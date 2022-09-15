Cl?nera | an Enlight Company | Closes on Financing for Montana Utility-Scale Solar Project

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) Bank of America and NORD/LB will provide the construction, and Huntington National Bank will provide the tax equityfor the 105 MWdcBOISE, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/Today, Cl?nera, an(TASE: ENLT), is pleased to announce the closing of construction and tax equityfor the 105 MWdc Apexlocated in Beaverhead County,. The energy generated by thefacility when the sun is shining will provide NorthWestern Energy'scustomers with additional carbon-free power through a long-term power purchase agreement, which will contribute to the energy's sustainability ...