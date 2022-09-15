Cl?nera, an Enlight Company, Closes on Financing for Montana Utility-Scale Solar Project (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) Bank of America and NORD/LB will provide the construction Financing, and Huntington National Bank will provide the tax equity Financing for the 105 MWdc Solar Project BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Today, Cl?nera, an Enlight Company (TASE: ENLT), is pleased to announce the closing of construction and tax equity Financing for the 105 MWdc Apex Solar Project located in Beaverhead County, Montana. The energy generated by the Solar facility when the sun is shining will provide NorthWestern Energy'sMontana customers with additional carbon-free power through a long-term power purchase agreement, which will contribute to the energy Company's sustainability ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Cl?nera, an Enlight Company (TASE: ENLT), is pleased to announce the closing of construction and tax equity Financing for the 105 MWdc Apex Solar Project located in Beaverhead County, Montana. The energy generated by the Solar facility when the sun is shining will provide NorthWestern Energy'sMontana customers with additional carbon-free power through a long-term power purchase agreement, which will contribute to the energy Company's sustainability ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Clnera EnlightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Clnera Enlight