LEGO® Themes Collide as LEGO Brawls Smashes Onto Consoles (Di venerdì 2 settembre 2022) Releasing on game Consoles today, the multiplayer brawler full of brick-bashing fun takes the platform fighter genre to the next level with unique build-and-brawl customization mechanics SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The new brick-based, team action brawler, LEGO® Brawls, releases today on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Steam, and GeForce NOW. The multiplayer platformer is a first for the genre, combining near-infinite brawler customization, unlockable content, and action-packed, competitive gameplay set in the LEGO universe. With cross-platform play (cross-play) and multiple game modes, LEGO Brawls is a family-friendly video game for players of all ages, skill levels, and play preferences. ...
