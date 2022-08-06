Sony integra una tecnologia anti-contraffazione nelle fotocamereFAR CRY 6: FREE WEEKEND FINO AL 7 AGOSTO, SCONTI FINO AL 60%GTA Online: presentata la speedster sportiva Benefactor SM722Tower of Fantasy: disponibili due nuovi video gameplayIncendio discoteca in Thailandia : 13 mortiLa soluzione per trasferire senza problemi i tuoi dati da iPhone a ...38 nuovi giochi su GeForce NOWARCANE: IL PRIMO EPISODIO DI BRIDGING THE RIFT È ORA DISPONIBILEQuakeCon 2022 - Tutti i dettagliIncontra Vantage | Trailer dei personaggi delle leggende ApexUltime Blog

WWE | Tick Tock! Karrion Kross torna e demolisce Drew McIntyre lanciando un messaggio a Reigns

WWE Tick
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Tick Tock! Karrion Kross torna e demolisce Drew McIntyre lanciando un messaggio a Reigns (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) Il vento in WWE sta cambiando ormai da un paio di settimane, con il ritiro di Vince McMahon e l’avvicendamento con Triple H nella gestione creativa degli show diverse novità sono arrivate e altre sono attese. Sin da subito si è parlato di possibili ritorni, soprattutto di quelle Superstar che ad NXT avevano fatto bene sotto la guida di The Game, uno di questi è Karrion Kross che stanotte a sorpresa ha fatto il suo ritorno nel main roster. Questione di tempo Sul finire di SmackDown la Bloodline ha preso la via del ring, Roman Reigns ha preso il microfono per parlare del match di Clash for the Castle contro Drew McIntyre, ma lo scozzese ha prontamente interrotto il campione dicendo di non poter attendere ulteriormente per mettergli le mani addosso. Mentre McIntyre era in ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Raw Report 23-05-2022 - Lynch cerca posto ad Hell In A Cell  Tuttowrestling

Goldust & Other Androgynous Wrestlers Fans Should Know About

Goldust isn't the only androgynous wrestler that fans should know about! There are plenty more wrestlers who pushed boundaries with similar gimmicks!

Claudio Castagnoli Shoots On Never Becoming WWE Champion

Claudio Castagnoli thought for sure he was "on that verge a couple of times". The former Cesaro was, of course, referring to the idea that WWE might pull the trigger, get behind him and make him WWE ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Tick
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Tick Tick Tock! Karrion Kross torna