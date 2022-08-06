WWE: Tick Tock! Karrion Kross torna e demolisce Drew McIntyre lanciando un messaggio a Reigns (Di sabato 6 agosto 2022) Il vento in WWE sta cambiando ormai da un paio di settimane, con il ritiro di Vince McMahon e l’avvicendamento con Triple H nella gestione creativa degli show diverse novità sono arrivate e altre sono attese. Sin da subito si è parlato di possibili ritorni, soprattutto di quelle Superstar che ad NXT avevano fatto bene sotto la guida di The Game, uno di questi è Karrion Kross che stanotte a sorpresa ha fatto il suo ritorno nel main roster. Questione di tempo Sul finire di SmackDown la Bloodline ha preso la via del ring, Roman Reigns ha preso il microfono per parlare del match di Clash for the Castle contro Drew McIntyre, ma lo scozzese ha prontamente interrotto il campione dicendo di non poter attendere ulteriormente per mettergli le mani addosso. Mentre McIntyre era in ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Raw Report 23-05-2022 - Lynch cerca posto ad Hell In A Cell Tuttowrestling
Goldust & Other Androgynous Wrestlers Fans Should Know AboutGoldust isn't the only androgynous wrestler that fans should know about! There are plenty more wrestlers who pushed boundaries with similar gimmicks!
Claudio Castagnoli Shoots On Never Becoming WWE ChampionClaudio Castagnoli thought for sure he was "on that verge a couple of times". The former Cesaro was, of course, referring to the idea that WWE might pull the trigger, get behind him and make him WWE ...
WWE TickSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Tick