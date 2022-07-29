Jing-A Brewing Co. Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Searching for Lao Beijing (Di venerdì 29 luglio 2022) BEIJing, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Jing-A Brewing Co. is celebrating 10 years of experimenting with flavours, pushing the boundaries of Chinese craft beer, working with local artists and musicians, and partying with our fans in BeiJing and beyond. They are doing it Jing-A style: telling a BeiJing story as old as time (and as young as us), Brewing a bold new beer, and inviting their friends to celebrate with them. A Beer 10 Years in the Making After 10 years, can they (finally) make a "Lao BeiJing" beer that captures the city they love? Our 10th Anniversary beer –a "neolithic" barleywine – tells a tongue-in-cheek story of BeiJing's history and local quirks. Based on the diet of Peking Man – the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
