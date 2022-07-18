Phaidon International Agrees to Partner with Global Investor Consortium Led by Further Global (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) LONDON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Phaidon International, the professional services firm focused on identifying, sourcing and securing business critical talent to roles across more than 4,000 clients, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by a Global Investor Consortium led by funds managed by Further Global. The investment will see Phaidon's current sponsor Quilvest Capital Partners exit the business, with management retaining a significant stake. Further Global's investment, supported by client funds from Neuberger Berman, Pictet and OPTrust, will continue to fuel Phaidon's growth which will see the ...Leggi su iltempo
Phaidon International, the professional services firm focused on identifying, sourcing and securing business critical talent to roles across more than 4,000 clients, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by a Global Investor Consortium led by funds managed by Further Global. The investment will see Phaidon's current sponsor Quilvest Capital Partners exit the business, with management retaining a significant stake. Further Global's investment, supported by client funds from Neuberger Berman, Pictet and OPTrust, will continue to fuel Phaidon's growth which will see the ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Phaidon InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Phaidon International