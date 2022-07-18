Huawei's David Wang: Innovation, Lighting up the 5.5G Era (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
At the Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week, David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board of Huawei, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovation, Lighting up the 5.5G Era". In his speech, Wang spoke about the next evolution of 5G technology, which the company has termed, 5.5G, and the industry's Innovation roadmap for the next five to ten years. David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board of Huawei, delivering a keynote speech "Looking ahead to 2025, the sheer diversity and magnitude of network service requirements will create huge new
Huawei guarda oltre il 5G: con il 5.5G velocità di download fino a 10 GbpsNel corso della Win - Win Huawei Innovation Week, David Wang di Huawei ha affermato che la sua compagnia sta già guardando oltre il 5G , per la precisione al 5.5G che potrebbe raggiungere velocità di download di 10Gbps tramite le tecnologie MIMO. Pur ...
