Cane incatenato sul balcone sotto il sole : liberato e multa al ...Marcell Jacobs si ritira dai Mondiali : fermato dai mediciGli Stati Uniti chiedono estradizione boss QuinteroAllerta arancione Francia per caldo recordMondiali Atletica : americano Fred Kerley oro nei 100 mDC League of SuperPets: Le Avventure di Krypto e Asso Recensione PS4LEGENDS OF KINGDOM RUSH è ora disponibile su STEAMEvento Apex Legends GaidenMultiVersus: open beta dal 26/07 al 19/07Kingston Technology annuncia la partnerships on Ninjas in PyjamasUltime Blog

Ambetter 301 | Christopher Bell fa la magia in New Hampshire

Ambetter 301
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sport.periodicodaily©
Chistopher Bell fa il gioco di prestigio al “Magic Mile” del New Hampshire, facendo sua la Ambetter ...

zazoom
Commenta
Ambetter 301: Christopher Bell fa la magia in New Hampshire (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Chistopher Bell fa il gioco di prestigio al “Magic Mile” del New Hampshire, facendo sua la Ambetter 301. E complica non di poco il quadro dei playoff, essendo il giovane Bell il 14esimo vincitore di questa pazza stagione. Un successo meritato, quello del portacolori del Joe Gibbs Racing, su una pista dove ha sempre brillato. Amaro in bocca per Martin Truex Jr, dominatore dell’intero pomeriggio ma che alla fine deve accontentarsi della quarta posizione, dietro a Chase Elliott e la sorpresa di giornata Bubba Wallace. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez e Kurt Busch chiudono la top ten. I cambi di leader sono 8, le caution 9. Lo spettacolo tuttavia non manca, tra restart selvaggi e sorpassi continui. Tutte le notizie sulla NASCAR Ambetter 301: qual è la ...
Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Pubblicità

twittertheshieldofspo1 : La corsa ai Playoff si infittisce nella NASCAR Cup Series. #TSOS #NASCAR #Ambetter301 #TheMagicMile… - theshieldofspo1 : Prima pole stagionale per il pilota del New Jersey. #TSOS #NASCAR #Ambetter301 #TheMagicMile #MartinTruexJr… -

Ambetter 301 2022: Christopher Bell vince  The Shield Of Sports

New Hampshire tire gamble doesn't pay off for Truex

A two-tire call took Martin Truex Jr. from potentially contending for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway win to sitting on the playoff bubble. Truex dominated Sunday’s Ambetter 301. Not only did he ...

Martin Truex Jr. shares what went wrong in New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at Loudon, New Hampshire, but he was disappointed with his finish. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota shared after the race where things went ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ambetter 301
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Ambetter 301 Ambetter Christopher Bell magia Hampshire