Ambetter 301: Christopher Bell fa la magia in New Hampshire (Di lunedì 18 luglio 2022) Chistopher Bell fa il gioco di prestigio al “Magic Mile” del New Hampshire, facendo sua la Ambetter 301. E complica non di poco il quadro dei playoff, essendo il giovane Bell il 14esimo vincitore di questa pazza stagione. Un successo meritato, quello del portacolori del Joe Gibbs Racing, su una pista dove ha sempre brillato. Amaro in bocca per Martin Truex Jr, dominatore dell’intero pomeriggio ma che alla fine deve accontentarsi della quarta posizione, dietro a Chase Elliott e la sorpresa di giornata Bubba Wallace. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez e Kurt Busch chiudono la top ten. I cambi di leader sono 8, le caution 9. Lo spettacolo tuttavia non manca, tra restart selvaggi e sorpassi continui. Tutte le notizie sulla NASCAR Ambetter 301: qual è la ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
Pubblicità
theshieldofspo1 : La corsa ai Playoff si infittisce nella NASCAR Cup Series. #TSOS #NASCAR #Ambetter301 #TheMagicMile… - theshieldofspo1 : Prima pole stagionale per il pilota del New Jersey. #TSOS #NASCAR #Ambetter301 #TheMagicMile #MartinTruexJr… -
Ambetter 301 2022: Christopher Bell vince The Shield Of Sports
New Hampshire tire gamble doesn't pay off for TruexA two-tire call took Martin Truex Jr. from potentially contending for the New Hampshire Motor Speedway win to sitting on the playoff bubble. Truex dominated Sunday’s Ambetter 301. Not only did he ...
Martin Truex Jr. shares what went wrong in New HampshireMartin Truex Jr. finished fourth in Sunday’s Ambetter 301 at Loudon, New Hampshire, but he was disappointed with his finish. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota shared after the race where things went ...
Ambetter 301Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ambetter 301