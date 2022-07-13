MOZILLA: EU's eIDAS PROPOSAL THREATENS ONLINE CYBERSECURITY AND ATTRACTS GROWING CRITICISM (Di mercoledì 13 luglio 2022) BRUSSELS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
There is a serious threat to existing internet security measures stemming from the European Commission's proposed revision to the eIDAS regulation. If implemented, experts say it could open individuals browsing ONLINE to additional security risks and set a precedent to allow state-sponsored internet surveillance. As currently drafted, article 45.2 could undermine the EU's own ambitions to be the frontrunner of a more secure, responsible and competitive internet that protects people from illegal activity. Under the revised article 45.2 of the eIDAS regulation, browsers would be mandated to accept the EU-designed Qualified Web Authentication Certificates (QWACs) even though they have weaker security properties than those most browsers currently allow. Moreover, browsers would be prevented from ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
