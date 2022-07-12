ReNew Energy Global Plc to hold its first Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2022 (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - GURUGRAM, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) today announced that it will hold its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in London, United Kingdom, on August 19, 2022. The Company will propose resolutions at the AGM to (i) receive the U.K. Companies Act Annual accounts and reports of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, (ii) to approve the directors' remuneration report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, (iii) to approve directors' remuneration policy of the Company, (iv) to ...Leggi su iltempo
ATLAS RENEWABLE ENERGY BROADENS MARKET OFFERING BY ACQUIRING ITS FIRST WIND PROJECT IN BRASIL
Hydro Rein partners with Atlas Renewable Energy and ALBRAS to develop self-production solar energy project in Brazil
Nusco investe 700 mila euro per installazione impianti fotovoltaiciNusco , società quotata sul mercato Euronext Growth Milan e attiva nel settore degli infissi, ha raggiunto un accordo con GECO RENEW GROUP S.r.l. " Energy Service Company (ESCo) per la progettazione, fornitura e installazione di due impianti fotovoltaici , al fine di ottenere energia da fonti rinnovabili per gestire ed ...
Mouser Electronics Receives TDK's Top Global, Europe, North America Distribution Awards'We are honored to receive these awards and renew our commitment to delivering exceptional service ... In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These ... Renewable Energy and Storage: Technologies, Opportunities and Bottlenecks for a Net-Zero Scenario | Il Bo Live UniPD Il Bo Live - Università di Padova
EU Parliament groups unite behind 14.5% energy savings goal for 2030Crucially, this will be the first time that energy savings become a legal obligation on EU member ... People’s Party (EPP), the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), the centrist Renew Europe (RE) and the ...
Rochester Area Community Foundation receives state funding for RENEW programA local program that strives to improve low to moderate income homes while making them more energy efficient is getting a boost. The New York State Senate presented a ...
