ReNew Energy Global Plc to hold its first Annual General Meeting on August 19 | 2022

ReNew Energy
GURUGRAM, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew or the Company)

ReNew Energy Global Plc to hold its first Annual General Meeting on August 19, 2022 (Di martedì 12 luglio 2022) - GURUGRAM, India, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW) today announced that it will hold its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders in London, United Kingdom, on August 19, 2022. The Company will propose resolutions at the AGM to (i) receive the U.K. Companies Act Annual accounts and reports of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, (ii) to approve the directors' remuneration report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, (iii) to approve directors' remuneration policy of the Company, (iv) to ...
