The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 is held in Jiande | Hangzhou The event | held on a weather-perfect summer evening | comes to a successful conclusion

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 11 luglio 2022) -, China, July 9,/PRNewswire/On theof July 9, the opening ceremony of the 20th China 17?Xin'an River Culture and Tourism, organized by popular Zhejiang radio station FM96.8 and featured alongside the, took place in'sAviation Town. The poetic beauty of'swas highlighted with the hosting of theon aaccompanied by a gentle breeze. The ...