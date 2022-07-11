The Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022 is held in Jiande | Hangzhou The event | held on a weather-perfect summer evening | comes to a successful conclusion

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum aggiunge tecnologie NVIDIA RTXAggiornamento campagna FIFA 22 - Shapeshifters, Team 4Polemiche per il Jova Beach Party : facciamo le cose meglio che si ...Parroco 70enne pubblica selfie osè sotto la docciaWeekend all'isola del Giglio: 3 consigli per l'organizzazionePrevisioni Meteo : Nuova ondata di caldo in arrivoVacanze: cosa mettere in valigia?18enne picchiata brutalmente e trovata ferita con il figlio in braccioBorghi delle Marche, i più belli da visitare in primaveraCodemasters lancia la colonna sonora originale di F1 22Ultime Blog

 On the evening of July 9, the opening ceremony of the 20th China 17? Jiande Xin'an River Culture and Tourism Festival, organized by popular Zhejiang radio station FM96.8 and featured alongside the Jiande Original Landscape Music Festival 2022, took place in Hangzhou's Jiande Aviation Town. The poetic beauty of Jiande's Landscape was highlighted with the hosting of the event on a perfect summer evening accompanied by a gentle breeze. The ...
