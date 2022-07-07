Ricerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneUltime Blog

Arçelik | parent company to Beko and Grundig | Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine

Arçelik parent
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Real Leaders® launched the inaugural Eco Innovation ...

zazoom
Commenta
Arçelik, parent company to Beko and Grundig, Named in Top Three Companies at Real Leaders Eco Innovation Awards for its world-first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 This week, Real Leaders® launched the inaugural Eco Innovation Awards to its global community of social impact executives. Arçelik, parent company to 12 leading home appliance brands including Beko and Grundig, has been ranked 3rd in the Top 50 list for its world first integrated FiberCatcher® technology washing machine. Real Leaders® Eco Innovation Awards recognizes products, projects, and initiatives that are actively contributing to a healthier planet and celebrates achievement in making an environmental impact. ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

Beko and Grundig bring their vision for a better future to the stage at EuroCucina - FTK 2022

Grundig fulfills its responsibility for sustainable business practice and makes an important contribution to its parent company, Arçelik's 2030 sustainability targets with its sustainable ...

Beko launches hackathon to encourage unique ideas and develop solutions to create a positive impact on people and the planet

Utku Bar Pazar, Chief Strategy & Digital Officer of Arcelik, the parent company of Beko, said: "We believe it's essential to nurture a culture of collaboration and innovation, especially if we are to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arçelik parent
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Arçelik parent Arçelik parent company Beko Grundig