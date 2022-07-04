Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and cross-border logistics company catering to the same industries, and who has also been Worldnet's Service Partner in Italy for several decades. DBE's Founder and CEO, Andres Pirri, will now be part of Worldnet International Italia Srl, which will build on the previous success of DBE. The company will continue business-as-usual with all clients, employees, and Service Partners. "We could not be more thrilled to bring Andres and his team into the Worldnet family. DBE ...Leggi su iltempo
Worldnet International annuncia l'acquisizione di un partner di servizi italianoNEW YORK, 9 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Worldnet International, azienda di logistica transfrontaliera premium, leader nel settore della moda e del lusso, ha acquisito Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, azienda italiana di logistica nazionale e ...
