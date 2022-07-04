Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioE' NATA BANDAI NAMCO ACES - PER RAFFORZARE LO SVILUPPOKONAMI annuncia una partership con FC Internazionale MilanoIndependence Day 2022 in GTA OnlineF1 22 VIENE LANCIATO OGGI IN TUTTO IL MONDOUltime Blog

Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

Worldnet International
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
- NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border ...

zazoom
Commenta
Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and cross-border logistics company catering to the same industries, and who has also been Worldnet's Service Partner in Italy for several decades. DBE's Founder and CEO, Andres Pirri, will now be part of Worldnet International Italia Srl, which will build on the previous success of DBE.  The company will continue business-as-usual with all clients, employees, and Service Partners. "We could not be more thrilled to bring Andres and his team into the Worldnet family.  DBE ...
Leggi su iltempo

Worldnet International annuncia l'acquisizione di un partner di servizi italiano

NEW YORK, 9 giugno 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Worldnet International, azienda di logistica transfrontaliera premium, leader nel settore della moda e del lusso, ha acquisito Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, azienda italiana di logistica nazionale e ...

Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Worldnet International, a leading premium cross - border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and ... Worldnet International annuncia l'acquisizione di un partner di servizi italiano – Padovanews  Padova News

Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

Worldnet International, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan based Italian domestic and ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Worldnet International
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Worldnet International Worldnet International Announces Acquisition Italian