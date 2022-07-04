Worldnet International Announces Acquisition of Italian Service Partner

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) - NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading premium cross-border logistics company catering to the fashion and luxury industries, has acquired Delivery By Express (DBE) Srl, a Milan baseddomestic and cross-border logistics company catering to the same industries, and who has also been'sin Italy for several decades. DBE's Founder and CEO, Andres Pirri, will now be part ofItalia Srl, which will build on the previous success of DBE. The company will continue business-as-usual with all clients, employees, ands. "We could not be more thrilled to bring Andres and his team into thefamily. DBE ...